Motown The Musical Will Conclude Its West End Run

Farewell to a mega hit! In advance of major refurbishments taking place at the Shaftesbury Theatre, the celebrated tuner Motown The Musical will end its run on April 20, 2019 following 1330 performances since its London premiere in February 2016. In October of this year, a previously announced UK tour will begin, and in January 2019 the record label Motown will celebrate its 16th anniversary.



With music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue, a book by Motown founder Berry Gordy and direction by Charles Randolph-Wright, Motown The Musical tells the story behind the legendary classic hits. The production features a 15-piece orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks including "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'll Be There," "Dancing in the Street," "Stop in the Name of Love," "My Girl" and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."



With just $800 borrowed from his family, Motown The Musical sees Gordy go from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more. Motown The Musical uncovers the true story of the legendary record label that changed music history and created the soundtrack of a generation.



Motown The Musical has music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Ethan Popp, co-orchestrations and additional arrangements by Bryan Cook and dance arrangements by Zane Mark. Choreography is by Patricia Wilcox and Warren Adams, with scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski and video design by Daniel Brodie.



Motown The Musical received its world premiere in April 2013 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



