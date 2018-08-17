Broadway BUZZ

Sally Field & Bill Pullman to Lead New Staging of All My Sons at London's Old Vic
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 17, 2018
Sally Field
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Sally Field and stage veteran Bill Pullman have signed on to lead a new London production of Arthur Miller's Tony-winning drama All My Sons. Directed by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two), in a co-production with Headlong Theatre, performances will begin in spring 2019 at The Old Vic.

Field was most recently seen onstage in a Tony-nominated turn as Amanda Wingfield in the 2017 Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie. She won Oscars for Places in the Heart and Norma Rae and Emmys for Brothers & Sisters, ER and Sybil.

Pullman has been seen on Broadway in Oleanna, The Other Place and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? His screen credits include The Sinner, Torchwood and Independence Day: Resurgence.

All My Sons centers on married couple Joe (Pullman) and Kate (Field) in 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, they are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever, and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter.

Exact production dates and further casting for All My Sons will be announced at a later time.

