Welcome to Hollywood! See Pics of Pretty Woman: The Musical's Big Broadway Opening Night

Rodeo Drive is officially on Broadway, baby! Pretty Woman: The Musical opened at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16 after beginning previews on July 20. Starring Samantha Bark and Andy Karl, the new musical is based on the 1990 Garry Marshall film of the same name. Some of the biggest Broadway stars stepped out in honor of the newest addition to the Great White Way ahead of its opening show. Check out the photos below to see who stepped out for a night in Hollywood.