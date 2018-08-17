Broadway BUZZ

"Pretty Woman" stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl on opening night
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Welcome to Hollywood! See Pics of Pretty Woman: The Musical's Big Broadway Opening Night
Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 17, 2018

Rodeo Drive is officially on Broadway, baby! Pretty Woman: The Musical opened at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16 after beginning previews on July 20. Starring Samantha Bark and Andy Karl, the new musical is based on the 1990 Garry Marshall film of the same name. Some of the biggest Broadway stars stepped out in honor of the newest addition to the Great White Way ahead of its opening show. Check out the photos below to see who stepped out for a night in Hollywood.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
