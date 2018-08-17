John Kander's The Beast in the Jungle to Be Preserved on Album from Broadway Records

Four-time Tony-winning legend John Kander's instrumental score of waltzes heard in the acclaimed dance play The Beast in the Jungle will be captured on a recording from Broadway Records. The album will be released digitally and in stores on September 14.



Tony nominee David Thompson crafted the book to The Beast in the Jungle, the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. The world premiere production, directed and choreographed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, played off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre earlier this year.



The Vineyard production starred Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman, Irina Dvorovenko and Teagle F. Bougere. Kander's score is orchestrated by Greg Anthony Rassen and Sam Davis.



