Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jack Riddiford to Join Vanessa Redgrave & More in West End Transfer of The Inheritance
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 20, 2018
Jack Riddiford
(Photo: Johan Persson)

Casting is complete for the upcoming West End transfer of Matthew Lopez's new play The Inheritance. On the heels of an acclaimed world premiere staging at the Young Vic, the play will appear at the Noël Coward Theatre beginning on September 21 with an opening set for October 13. Tony and Olivier winner Stephen Daldry is the play's director.

New to the ensemble cast for the West End run will be Jack Riddiford, who has been seen onstage in A View From the Bridge, Macbeth, Junkyard and Agamemnon. His screenwork includes Guns Akimbo, Dunkirk, Journey's End and Poldark IV.

Riddiford joins previously announced Young Vic cast members Tony and Olivier winner Vanessa Redgrave, Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, Hugo Bolton, Robert Boulter, Andrew Burnap, Hubert Burton, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Syrus Lowe, Michael Marcus, Kyle Soller and Michael Walters.

A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.

The Inheritance will play a limited West End run through January 19, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Portraits of Andy Karl, Samantha Barks & More on Opening Night of Pretty Woman
  2. Pretty Woman's Orfeh on 'Forging Ahead,' What Makes Legally Blonde a Perfect Musical & More on Show People
  3. World Premiere Beetlejuice Musical Finds Its Stars in Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso
  4. James Corden & Ariana Grande Melt Our Hearts with a Spine-Tingling 'Suddenly Seymour'
  5. RIP Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul and Fan of Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters