Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock to Lead Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road on Broadway

Little Bear Ridge Road, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter, will premiere on Broadway for a limited 18-week run this fall starring two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Joe Mantello. Metcalf and Stock reprise their performances from the production’s world premiere at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Rounding out the company from the initial Steppenwolf run are John Drea and Meighan Gerachis. Performances will begin on October 7 ahead of an October 30 opening at the Booth Theatre.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole.

Little Bear Ridge Road, Hunter's Broadway debut, marks the seventh collaboration between director Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf, who returns to Broadway for the seventh time in 10 years. Hunter's previous plays include The Whale, A Bright New Boise, Greater Clements, Pocatello, Lewiston/Clarkston, The Few, The Harvest, A Permanent Image and A Case for the Existence of God.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design) and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).