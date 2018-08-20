Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Andy Karl Roles
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 20, 2018
Andy Karl in "Groundhog Day," "Pretty Woman: The Musical" & "Wicked"
(Photos: Joan Marcus & Andrew Eccles; Composite by Ryan Casey)

Pretty Woman: The Musical officially opened at the Nederlander Theatre last week. The screen-to-stage adaptation of the 1990 film stars Andy Karl and Samantha Barks in the roles made famous on the big screen by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. In honor of three-time Tony nominee Karl's return to the Great White Way (alongside his wife and fellow Tony nominee Orfeh), we asked the fans to rank their favorite roles he has taken on. Take a peek at your top 10 picks!

10. Sgt. Mike Dodds, Law & Order: SVU

9. Danny Zuko, Grease

8. Neville Landless/Mr. Victor Grinstead, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

7. Bruce Granit, On the Twentieth Century

6. Tommy DeVito, Jersey Boys

5. Edward Lewis, Pretty Woman: The Musical

4. Rocky Balboa, Rocky

3. Fiyero, Wicked

2. Kyle/Grandmaster Chad, Legally Blonde

1. Phil Connors, Groundhog Day

