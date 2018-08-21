Broadway BUZZ

Sara Bareilles' Waitress to Serve Up a West End Debut in 2019
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 21, 2018
Production art for "Waitress"
(Provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Waitress is headed to London. The Tony-nominated musical with an original score by Grammy-nommed songwriter Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson will arrive at the West End's Adelphi Theatre in the spring of 2019, with exact dates to come. Tony winner Diane Paulus will repeat her work as director, with Lorin Latarro as choreographer.

Bareilles said, “I cannot contain my excitement that we will be bringing Waitress to the West End! This is a dream come true! And I must say, to be hosted in a theater co-owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Nederlander Group makes this very sweet moment even sweeter. We are so proud of this beautiful show, and can't wait to share the story of Jenna with a whole new audience and welcome them into the world of Waitress with open arms and plenty of pie.”

Paulus said, “I am absolutely thrilled that Waitress is coming to the beautiful Adelphi Theatre! It is a dream come true to share this musical with London audiences.”

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Casting and additional creative team for the West End bow of Waitress will be announced at a later date.

