It's a Hit! The Play That Goes Wrong Recoups Broadway Investment

Something went right! The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's current longest-running play, has announced recoupment of its $4 million investment. The production began previews at the Lyceum Theatre on March 9, 2017 and opened on April 2, 2017.



Created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with direction by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows.



The current cast includes Jason Bowen, Preston Truman Boyd, Ashley Bryant, Mark Evans, Alex Mandell, Amelia McClain, Ned Noyes, Harrison Unger, Ashley Reyes, Katie Sexton, Michael Thatcher and Quinn Van Antwerp. The Play That Goes Wrong took home the 2017 Tony Award for Nigel Hook's scenic design.



As previously announced, the Broadway production will conclude its run at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6, 2019. A national tour will kick off in September.