Brian Murray, Tony-Nominated & Obie-Winning Stage Veteran, Dies at 80

Brian Murray, a multi-talented actor and director who amassed almost two dozen Broadway credits over 35+ years on Broadway, died on August 20 of natural causes. He was 80. Murray's death was confirmed by the press agency DKC/O&M.



Born Brian Bell on September 10, 1937 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Murray was the son of Mary Dickson and professional golfer Alfred Bell.



Murray came to New York in 1964 with the Royal Shakespeare Company's touring production of King Lear starring Paul Scofield. The following year, Murray made his Broadway debut playing the role of Arthur Fitton in All in Good Time (1965). He followed up that turn with a performance as Rosencrantz in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1967), earning a Tony nomination for his performance. Murray was also Tony-nominated for performances as Benjamin Hubbard in The Little Foxes (1997) and Deputy-Governor Danforth in The Crucible (2002).



Murray's credits as a director included Broadway stagings of A Place Without Doors (1970), The Waltz of the Toreadors (1973), Hay Fever (1986), Arsenic and Old Lace (1986), Blithe Spirit (1987), The Circle (1989) and The Show Off (1992).



Over his career, Murray took part in 36 off-Broadway productions, including Obie-winning performances in Ashes (1977) and The Play About the Baby (2001). He also earned a special 1998 Obie for Sustained Excellence of Performance. Murray was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2014.



A memorial service for Murray is to be announced shortly.