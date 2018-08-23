Broadway BUZZ

Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud to Arrive at Broadway's Imperial Theatre
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 23, 2018
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin & James Harkness in "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get ready! Ain't Too Proud, the acclaimed new tuner featuring the iconic music of The Temptations, is headed to Broadway, making its home at the Imperial Theatre in the spring of 2019, with exact dates to be announced. The Broadway news comes on the heels of several acclaimed engagements of the show across the U.S., including the current Los Angeles run with Center Theatre Group.

Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.

Ain't Too Proud features a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff and choreography by Olivier winner Sergio Trujillo with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. The show features a score made up of The Temptations’ legendary songs including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The L.A. mounting of Ain't Too Proud stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. Broadway casting will be confirmed at a later date.

View Comments

Newsletters