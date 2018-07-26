Tony Winner Nikki M. James Ties the Knot

Many congrats to Tony winner Nikki M. James and her longtime love, Derek Oosterman, who were married on August 25. James and Oosterman met through mutual friends in 2014 while James was in previews as Eponine in the revival of Les Misérables.



A Tony winner for her turn as Nabulungi in the hit musical The Book of Mormon, James just recently concluded a run as Viola in the Public Works production of Twelfth Night. She has also been seen on Broadway in All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, with off-Broadway credits including Julius Caesar, Preludes, Walmartopia, Bernarda Alba and Fetch Clay, Make Man. James is the assistant director of the 2018 Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island.



Oosterman is executive vice president of Convergent Energy and Power in NYC.



Sending good wishes and much love to the newly nuptialed pair!

