Muriel's Wedding Musical to Play Melbourne, Australia

On the heels of an award-winning world premiere run in Sydney, Australia, the new musical adaptation of Muriel's Wedding will dance into a new city Down Under in 2019. The cheered musical comedy will next arrive at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, playing an engagement from March through July, with exact dates to come.



Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's hit film, updated to modern times by the writer himself with music and lyrics by Australian songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.



Muriel's Wedding centers on Muriel Heslop, who is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit. Muriel is obsessed with the music of ABBA and dreaming of a fairytale wedding—the white dress, the church, the attention. Unfortunately, there's one thing missing: a groom. Leaving small-town life, her long-suffering mother and bullying father behind, she follows her dreams to Sydney with new best friend Rhonda. There she ends up with everything she ever wanted—a man, a fortune and a gazillion Twitter followers. That’s when things start to go really wrong.



Muriel's Wedding The Musical is directed by Simon Phillips, with choreography by Andrew Hallsworth and musical direction by Isaac Hayward. The Melbourne production will feature set and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, lighting design by Trent Suidgeest, sound design by Michael Waters and music supervision by Guy Simpson.



Casting will be announced at a later date.