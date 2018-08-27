Broadway BUZZ

Broadway to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Legendary Playwright Neil Simon
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 27, 2018
Neil Simon
The Broadway League has announced that marquee lights of all Broadway theaters will be dimmed on August 30 at exactly 6:45pm in memory of playwright Neil Simon, who died on August 26 at age 91.

"Neil Simon's plays are a testament to the human experience: he made audiences laugh, cry and think," said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the Broadway League. "No other American playwright has had as many performances or as many shows in production simultaneously on Broadway. The outpouring of accolades and personal memories being shared since his death are a tribute to how deeply he influenced our culture and touched the lives of literally millions of theatergoers. His legacy will continue for years to come, and the Broadway industry is proud to dim the lights of our theaters in his honor."

On Broadway, Simon was known for his iconic works such as Lost in Yonkers, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broadway Bound, Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple, Plaza Suite, The Sunshine Boys, Little Me, Sweet Charity, Promises, Promises, They're Playing Our Song and Rumors.

In additon to receiving four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Simon was honored with several Writers Guild of America Awards, an American Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement honor, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s Monte Cristo Award.

Newsletters