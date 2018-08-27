Broadway BUZZ

Come From Away Star Chad Kimball & Stage Alum Emily Swallow Announce Marriage
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 27, 2018
Chad Kimball
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Big news for a pair of talented stage stars! Come From Away player Chad Kimball and Broadway alum Emily Swallow were married in Washington on August 26. The stars broke the big news on Instagram.

A Tony nominee for Memphis, Kimball can currently be seen on Broadway in Come From Away. He has also appeared on the Great White Way in Lennon, Good Vibrations, Into the Woods and The Civil War. Kimball's off-Broadway credits include Murder in the First, My Life with Albertine, Bat Boy and Godspell.

An alum of Broadway's High Fidelity, Swallow has appeared off-Broadway in Romantic Poetry, The Black Eyed, Measure for Pleasure and Much Ado About Nothing. Her screen credits include Castlevania, Adoptable and Supernatural.

Hats off to the adorable pair on the exciting news!

A post shared by Emily Swallow (@bigeswallz) on

