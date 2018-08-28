As It Should Be! Maxwell Caulfield & Jonah Platt to Star in Grand Hotel at L.A.'s Reprise 2.0

A talented group of stars will take a glass together this fall, appearing in Reprise 2.0's new production of the 1990 musical Grand Hotel. Directed by Arthur Allan Seidelman and choreographed by Kay Cole, the new staging will appear at UCLA's Freud Playhouse from October 24 through November 4.



Leading the company will be Theatre World Award winner Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2) as Preysing, former Broadway.com vlogger Jonah Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as the Baron, Emmy nominee Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue) as the Ballerina and Tony winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds) as the Doctor. Additional casting is forthcoming.



Inspired by Vicki Baum’s 1929 novel, Grand Hotel intertwines the lives of a cast of eccentric characters through a series of fateful encounters. Whirling through the doors of the opulent Grand Hotel are faded ballerina Elizaveta Grushinskaya, the impoverished romantic Baron Felix von Gaigern, fatally ill bookkeeper Otto Kringelein and Flaemmchen, a young secretary who is all too eager to become an American film star.



Originally produced under the title At the Grand (1958), with a score by Robert Wright and George Forrest and book by Luther Davis, the production was revitalized in 1989 by director-choreographer Tommy Tune, with additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, for an acclaimed run on Broadway.