Daniel's Husband Will Transfer to Westside Theatre with Original Off-Broadway Cast
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 29, 2018
Ryan Spahn in "Daniel's Husband" at the Cherry Lane Theatre
(Photo: James Leynse)

On the heels of an acclaimed 2017 Primary Stages debut engagement at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Daniel's Husband, a new play by Michael McKeever, will move to off-Broadway's Westside Theatre this fall for an open-ended run. Joe Brancato will repeat his work as director of the play, set to begin previews on October 18 with an opening slated for October 28.

Daniel's Husband centers on two men, the personification of the perfect couple, who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. When a turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.

The full Primary Stages cast will return for the transfer. That includes Ryan Spahn (Gloria), Matthew Montelongo (A View From the Bridge), Anna Holbrook (The Dolphin Position), Leland Wheeler (We Need to Talk About Kevin) and Tony nominee Lou Liberatore (Burn This).

Playwright Michael McKeever's dramas and comedies include 37 Postcards, Stuff, Melt and Charlie Cox with Scissors. His play After will appear in a production also directed by Joe Brancato this fall at Penguin Rep in Stony Point, NY.

