Sutton Foster, Caissie Levy & More to Be Featured on The Other Josh Cohen Cast Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 29, 2018
Sutton Foster
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

In advance of the highly anticipated off-Broadway return of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen's The Other Josh Cohen, Yellow Sound Label has announced a special all-star cast recording of the hit musical comedy, set for release on October 19. Hunter Foster is slated to direct the tuner's new staging, set to kick off performances at the Westside Theatre on October 26 with an official opening night set for November 12. Tickets are now on sale.

Special guest performers featured on the show's new cast album will include Sutton Foster, James Monroe Iglehart, Brian d'Arcy James, Richard Kind, Hank Azaria, Jenn Colella, Caissie Levy, James Roday, Lindsay Mendez, Celia Keenan-Bolger, John Ellison Conlee, Sara Chase, Sarah Bishop, E. Clayton Cornelius, Jeremy Geller, Marissa Rosen and Rashidra Scott.

The Other Josh Cohen centers on the titular character, who just can’t get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment has been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever.

Rossmer and Rosen will repeat their performances for the Westside Theatre run of The Other Josh Cohen following prior runs at Soho Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse and Geva Theatre Center.

