The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and cast members from "Hamilton" in London
You'll Be Back! See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at Hamilton in the West End
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Aug 30, 2018

King George wasn't joking around when he teased the founding fathers in the musical Hamilton, "You'll be back." In real life, the six-times great-grandson of King George III, Prince Harry, visited the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's juggernaut musical on August 29 alongside his new wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The royal couple met Miranda and wife, Vanessa Nadal, and the four sat together to watch the performance. Afterward, Harry and Markle greeted members of the cast and posed for a picture with the company. 

The Duke of Sussex also gave a lighthearted speech, beginning by crooning, "You say..."— the first two words of "You'll Be Back." "That's definitely not going to happen," he joked. "He did try, but I said no."

Check out the photos of the visit below. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chat before the show. (Photo: Dan Charity/Getty Images)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join the cast of London's Hamilton for a photo. (Photo: Dan Charity/Getty Images)
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, gives a speech after the show. (Photo: Dan Charity/Getty Images)
The company of Hamilton poses with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the royal couple. (Photo: Dan Charity/Getty Images)


And watch Prince Harry's speech below.

