Al Roker to Join the Cast of Broadway's Waitress

Al Roker is headed to the Broadway. The weather forecaster and journalist will join the cast of the hit musical Waitress on October 5, taking on the role of Old Joe for a limited run of six shows per week through November 11. Roker will not perform during Saturday or Sunday matinées.



"I'm nervous and excited to be making my Broadway debut in such a pie-conic show," said Roker in a statement. "My character's name is Old Joe, so I've got half of it down already. And there's pie every night!"



"We are thrilled to have the beloved Al Roker joining the cast of Waitress for a limited engagement," said Waitress composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles. "He is a longtime favorite of ours and now we get to welcome him into a whole new world at the Brooks Atkinson where it hardly ever rains."



Waitress will mark Roker's first steady Broadway gig. He appeared as a one-night mystery guest during the 2003 special theatrical event The Play What I Wrote. Currently serving as the weather anchor on NBC's Today, Roker also appears occasionally as a co-anchor on NBC Nightly News.



Roker joins a cast led by Nicolette Robinson as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Adam Shapiro as Ogie, Katie Lowes as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl and Benny Elledge as Cal.



Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage. She finds relief—and a potential happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.