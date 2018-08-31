Janet McTeer Takes on the Role of a Lifetime as Bernhardt/Hamlet Begins on Broadway

Preview performances begin on August 31 for Bernhardt/Hamlet, a world premiere play by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, set to officially open on September 25 at the American Airlines Theatre. The play is headlined by Tony winner Janet McTeer starring as legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt.



Bernhardt/Hamlet follows the true story of Bernhardt, who in 1899 set out to play the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet. The cast also includes Tony nominee Dylan Baker, Tony nominee Paxton Whitehead, Jason Butler Harner, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval.



The play's creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design) and Fitz Patton (original music and sound design). Bernhardt/Hamlet is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 18.



