Odds & Ends: Imelda Staunton Joins Cast of Downton Abbey Film & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Imelda Staunton to Appear in Downton Abbey Film

Just in case the upcoming Downton Abbey movie had fallen off your radar, now there is a major reason to pay serious attention. Four-time Olivier winner and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton (Follies, Gypsy, Vera Drake) has just joined the film's cast, according to Deadline. Staunton will appear alongside cast members from the Emmy-winning series, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville. A release date for the film, which is about to begin production, will be announced at a later time. Till then, indulge in this footage of Staunton's Olivier-winning turn as Rose in Gypsy.







It’s a Man's World, by Playwrights Theresa Rebeck & Heidi Schreck, Receives Pilot Order from YouTube

YouTube has greenlit a pilot for It's a Man's World, a half-hour comedy about gender inequality in the gaming industry written by theater scribes Theresa Rebeck and Heidi Schreck, according to Deadline. It's a Man's World follows video game design executive Emma, who is facing the challenges that come with being a woman in a male-centered field. Pulitzer finalist Rebeck's newest play, Bernhardt/Hamlet, begins Broadway previews tonight; two-time Obie winner Schreck's latest work, What the Constitution Means to Me, starts previews at New York Theatre Workshop on September 12.



Paul Mecurio's Solo Comedy Permission to Speak Moves Theaters & Extends Run

Audiences now have more chances to catch Permission to Speak, Emmy-winning comedian Paul Mecurio's new off-Broadway solo play which recently concluded its engagement at the Jerry Orbach Theater. The show is now transferring to the Actors Temple Theatre on September 12 for an extended run through October 30. Permission to Speak features Mecurio improvising with audience members by randomly bringing them onstage and talking with them about who they are, their lives, interests, personal experiences and what they honestly think. The show began its off-Broadway run on July 16.



First Look at Elizabeth Olsen & Janet McTeer in Moving New Series Sorry for Your Loss

Facebook Watch has just released the first trailer for the upcoming series Sorry for Your Loss, starring off-Broadway alum Elizabeth Olsen (Romeo and Juliet) and Tony winner Janet McTeer (currently on Broadway in Bernhardt/Hamlet). Sorry for Your Loss follows Leigh (Olsen), a young widow who is working to put her life back together following her husband's death. Watch Olsen and McTeer in the trailer below, and check out the series for yourself on September 18.



