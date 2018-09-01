Carole Shelley, Tony Winner for The Elephant Man & Original Cast Member of Wicked, Dies at 79

Carole Shelley, an English actress who gained acclaim on the U.S. stage in musicals, dramas and comedies, died on August 31 at her home in Manhattan. She was 79. The cause of death was cancer.



Carole Augusta Shelley was born in London, England on August 16, 1939, the daughter of Deborah, an opera singer, and Curtis, a composer. Shelley's career began on-screen in British films before arriving in America.



Shelley made her first main-stem appearance as Gwendolyn Pigeon in the original Broadway production of The Odd Couple (1965), written by the late playwright Neil Simon. This was followed by Broadway turns in The Astrakhan Coat (1967), Loot (1968), Noël Coward's Sweet Potato (1968) and Hay Fever (1970).



Shelley earned raves and her first Tony nomination for Absurd Person Singular (1974), by the comedic scribe Alan Ayckbourn, with whom she would collaborate again soon after on the three-part comedy The Norman Conquests (1975).



Shelley originated the role of Mrs. Kendal in the debut Broadway production of Bernard Pomerance's The Elephant Man (1979). The play netted Shelley a Tony Award for her performance, with Pomerance's work taking home the prize for Best Play. Shelley was honored again with Tony nods later in her career for Stepping Out (1987) and Billy Elliot (2009).



In 2003, Shelley created the role of Madame Morrible in the now-long-running hit musical Wicked. Following her initial run with the show, Shelley returned for an encore engagement in 2007.



Shelley's extensive résumé of Broadway credits also includes roles in The Misanthrope (1983), Noises Off (1983), The Miser (1990), Show Boat (1994), The Last Night of Ballyhoo (1997) and Cabaret (1998).



On-screen, Shelley reprised her turn as Gwendolyn Pigeon in the Odd Couple film adaptation (1968) and television series (1970). She also contributed voicework to the Disney animated movies The Aristocats (1970), Robin Hood (1973) and Hercules (1997).



In 2014, Shelley took over for the role of Miss Shingle in the Tony-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, which marked her final Broadway credit.



Shelley was married to Albert G. Woods from 1967 until his death in 1971.

Carole Shelley as Madame Morrible in Wicked

(Photo: Joan Marcus)