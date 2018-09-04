Denise van Outen Will Put on Her Jazz Shoes as Velma Kelly in London's Chicago

Chicago alum Denise van Outen will re-join the West End cast of the hit musical revival on September 24, taking on the role of Velma Kelly for a limited engagement at the Phoenix Theatre through November 17. Van Outen replaces current Chicago star Josefina Gabrielle.



New to the role of Velma, Van Outen was formerly seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago in London and on Broadway. Her other London stage credits include Tell Me on a Sunday, Legally Blonde, Rent and her solo show Some Girl I Used to Know. On TV, van Outen currently judges Ireland’s Got Talent, having previously judged BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do and I’d Do Anything alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.



Van Outen will join a Chicago cast that includes Alexandra Burke as Roxie Hart, Duncan James as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse and direction by Walter Bobbie.