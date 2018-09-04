Broadway BUZZ

Steven Levenson & Mike Faist
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Mike Faist to Lead New Play Days of Rage by Dear Evan Hansen Scribe Steven Levenson
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2018

Casting has been announced for Days of Rage, a new play by Tony winner Steven Levenson, making its world premiere at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater this fall. Directed by Trip Cullman, the previously announced off-Broadway production will begin previews on October 9 with an opening set for October 30.

The cast will be led by Tony nominee Mike Faist, who last collaborated with Levenson on the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, which made its New York debut with Second Stage. Faist will be joined by Tavi Gevinson (The Crucible), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue) and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation). One additional role remains to be cast and will be announced shortly.

Set in October 1969, Days of Rage follows three 20-something radicals who are busy planning an impending revolution from a quiet college town in Upstate New York. When two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart.

Days of Rage will feature scenic design by Louisa Thompson, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Darron L. West.

Steven Levenson's timely new play about youth, idealism and the fights that need fighting.
