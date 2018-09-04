Priscilla Queen of the Desert Team Is Adapting 1982 Movie Musical Starstruck for the Stage

Starstruck is stage-bound. The 1982 cult movie musical is being made into a live theater work by the talented creatives behind the 2011 Broadway hit Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical, according to TimeOut Sydney. Starstruck will receive a workshop at Australia's National Institute of Dramatic Art followed by a 2019 production at the Parade Theatre.



Starstruck follows a Sydney teen (played on-screen by Jo Kennedy) who tries to achieve rock stardom with the help of her 14-year-old cousin (played in the movie by Ross O'Donovan). The film features an original screenplay by Stephen MacLean, direction by Gillian Armstrong and a soundtrack of hits including "Gimme Love," "It's Not Enough," "Body and Soul" and the title song.



Priscilla director Simon Phillips is at the helm of the Starstruck stage musical, with Priscilla set designer Brian Thomson and choreographer Andrew Hallsworth also onboard. Mitchell Butel is crafting the script.



Casting and additional production plans for the Starstruck stage musical will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at the film's original trailer below.



