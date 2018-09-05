Daphne Rubin-Vega, Priscilla Lopez, Martyna Majok & More Join 2018-2019 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards administration committee has announced the nominating committee for the 2018-2019 Broadway season. New members of the committee include Tony-nominated actress Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony-winning actress Priscilla Lopez, Pulitzer-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Tony-nominated composer Scott Frankel and Pulitzer-finalist playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
The Tony-nominating committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the administration committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2018-2019 committee of Tony nominators will include 48 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 2018-2019 Nominating Committee includes:
Emily Altman—Attorney/Foundation President**
Bob Alwine—Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals
Brenda Braxton—Actor/Author**
Milly Barranger—Author/Educator
Suzy Benzinger—Costume Designer
Luis Castro—Media and Entertainment Executive/Producer
Dawn Chiang—Lighting Designer
Patricia Cruz—Executive Director, Harlem Stage/Aaron Davis Hall, Inc.
Carmen de Lavallade—Choreographer
Eisa Davis—Actor/Writer/Singer-Songwriter**
Jerry Dixon—Actor/Director**
Edgar Dobie—Executive Producer, Arena Stage, Washington, D.C.
Judith Dolan—Costume Designer
Scott Elliott—Director/Artistic Director, The New Group
John Erman—Director/Producer**
Tim Federle—Novelist/Playwright
Peter Jay Fernandez—Actor/Educator
Scott Frankel—Composer**
Maija Garcia—Choreographer**
Anna Glass—Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem
Mason Granger—Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation
Katori Hall—Playwright
Ann Harada—Actor**
Peter Hedges—Writer
JoAnn Hunter—Actor/Choreographer**
Mara Isaacs—Founder and Director, Octopus Theatricals, LLC
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins—Playwright**
Michael Kantor—Executive Producer, American Masters
Anne Keefe—Associate Artist, Westport Country Playhouse
Michael John LaChiusa—Composer/Lyricist/Librettist
Priscilla Lopez—Actor**
Martyna Majok—Playwright**
John Mauceri—Conductor**
Tony Meola—Sound Designer
Jessica Molaskey—Actor
Sheila Nevins—President, HBO Documentary Films
Peter Parnell—Playwright/Librettist**
Rosalba Rolón—Executive Director, Pregones Theater**
Daphne-Rubin Vega—Actor**
Paul Rudnick—Playwright/Novelist/Screenwriter/Essayist
Don Scardino—Actor/Director
Kimberly Senior—Director**
Mikki Shepard—Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre
Randy Skinner—Choreographer/Director
Ellen Sorrin—Director, The George Balanchine Trust
Jessica Stone—Actor/Director
Mark Wendland—Scenic Designer**
Evan Yionoulis—Director
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
