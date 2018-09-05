Daphne Rubin-Vega, Priscilla Lopez, Martyna Majok & More Join 2018-2019 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards administration committee has announced the nominating committee for the 2018-2019 Broadway season. New members of the committee include Tony-nominated actress Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony-winning actress Priscilla Lopez, Pulitzer-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Tony-nominated composer Scott Frankel and Pulitzer-finalist playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.



The Tony-nominating committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the administration committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2018-2019 committee of Tony nominators will include 48 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.



The 2018-2019 Nominating Committee includes:

Emily Altman—Attorney/Foundation President**

Bob Alwine—Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals

Brenda Braxton—Actor/Author**

Milly Barranger—Author/Educator

Suzy Benzinger—Costume Designer

Luis Castro—Media and Entertainment Executive/Producer

Dawn Chiang—Lighting Designer

Patricia Cruz—Executive Director, Harlem Stage/Aaron Davis Hall, Inc.

Carmen de Lavallade—Choreographer

Eisa Davis—Actor/Writer/Singer-Songwriter**

Jerry Dixon—Actor/Director**

Edgar Dobie—Executive Producer, Arena Stage, Washington, D.C.

Judith Dolan—Costume Designer

Scott Elliott—Director/Artistic Director, The New Group

John Erman—Director/Producer**

Tim Federle—Novelist/Playwright

Peter Jay Fernandez—Actor/Educator

Scott Frankel—Composer**

Maija Garcia—Choreographer**

Anna Glass—Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

Mason Granger—Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation

Katori Hall—Playwright

Ann Harada—Actor**

Peter Hedges—Writer

JoAnn Hunter—Actor/Choreographer**

Mara Isaacs—Founder and Director, Octopus Theatricals, LLC

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins—Playwright**

Michael Kantor—Executive Producer, American Masters

Anne Keefe—Associate Artist, Westport Country Playhouse

Michael John LaChiusa—Composer/Lyricist/Librettist

Priscilla Lopez—Actor**

Martyna Majok—Playwright**

John Mauceri—Conductor**

Tony Meola—Sound Designer

Jessica Molaskey—Actor

Sheila Nevins—President, HBO Documentary Films

Peter Parnell—Playwright/Librettist**

Rosalba Rolón—Executive Director, Pregones Theater**

Daphne-Rubin Vega—Actor**

Paul Rudnick—Playwright/Novelist/Screenwriter/Essayist

Don Scardino—Actor/Director

Kimberly Senior—Director**

Mikki Shepard—Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre

Randy Skinner—Choreographer/Director

Ellen Sorrin—Director, The George Balanchine Trust

Jessica Stone—Actor/Director

Mark Wendland—Scenic Designer**

Evan Yionoulis—Director

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member



The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.