Reno Roop, Broadway Alum of Judgment at Nuremberg & The Sound of Music, Dies at 80

Prolific actor Reno Roop died on August 31 at his home in New York. He was 80. The cause of death was Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.



Roop's theatrical career spanned three decades. His work in the '70s included his first Broadway show, The Emperor Henry IV (1973) followed by a turn in Souvenir (1975).



His many credits throughout the '80s and '90s include the U.S. national tour of Neil Simon’s Rumors, Diane Shaffer's Broadway play Sacrilege (1995) and the hit Broadway revival of The Sound of Music (1998). Roop also appeared in Sonya (1996) and later in Broadway's Judgment at Nuremburg (2001), marking his final main-stem credit.



In addition to his work on Broadway, Roop performed off-Broadway, regionally and on several additional national tours. Roop was also seen on the small screen in The Adams Chronicles (1976) and Sally Hemings: An American Love Story (2000).



Roop is survived by his wife, psychotherapist and former actress Marjorie (Murray) Roop, his sisters Marika Nurk and Inna Laikre and his brother Jim Doster.