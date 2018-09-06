Actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron Lands Role of Michael Scott in The Office! A Musical Parody

The Office! A Musical Parody has found its star. Actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron will make her first New York stage appearance in the central role of Michael Scott in the new tuner based on the Emmy-winning TV series. Michael Scott was played on the small screen by Steve Carell. The previously announced new musical is scheduled to begin performances at off-Broadway's Theater Center on September 20.



"Because Dunder Mifflin firmly believes in Diversity Day, all genders, ages and races were considered for the role," stated the casting-announcement press release.



"Baron is just the regional manager we've been looking for to run Scranton's third-largest paper company," said The Office! A Musical Parody creators Bob and Tobly McSmith.



"This is a role of a lifetime," said Baron. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to be making my debut as Michael Scott."



Baron has been seen onstage in regional productions of Medea, The Taming of the Shrew, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Into the Woods and Bat Boy. Her film credits include Fine Art, Annual Wicked Bar Crawl and Adventures of Hot Head.



The cast of The Office! A Musical Parody will also include Michael Santora as Dwight Schrute, Tom McGovern as Jim Halpert and Andy Bernard, Taylor Coriell as Pam Beesly and Erin Hannon, Katie Johantgen as Angela Martin and others, Rebecca Mason-Wygal as Phyllis Vance, Meredith Palmer and others and Ani Djirdjirian as Kelly Kapoor and others. Swings include Madeline Glenn and Patrick Swailes Caldwell.



The show highlights a typical day at Scranton paper company Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.



The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!," "Did I Stutter?" and more.