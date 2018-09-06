Broadway BUZZ

Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe & Leigh Silverman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones & Daniel Radcliffe Prep for The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 6, 2018

Here's something that's 100% accurate: The Lifespan of a Fact is set to bow on Broadway at Studio 54 beginning on September 20. A trio of talents, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe, have been tapped for the production, which is directed by Leigh Silverman. Based on the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens There, the play follows Fingal (played by Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by author John D'Agata (Cannavale). The lines of fact and fiction quickly blur. Cannavale, Jones, Radcliffe and Silverman caught up with the press on September 6 at New 42nd Street Studios. Check out the photos!

Daniel Radcliffe plays JIm Fingal.
Cherry Jones plays Emily Penrose.
Bobby Cannavale plays John D'Agata.

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
