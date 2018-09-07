Pretty Woman: The Musical Star Samantha Barks Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Talented Broadway newcomer Samantha Barks, who is delighting audiences as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Lady in Red, beginning on September 13. The vlog will follow Barks and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Nederlander Theatre where the exciting new musical is thrilling audiences eight times a week.



Based on the smash 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical follows Vivian and Edward (played by Andy Karl), unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other. The principal cast also includes Orfeh, Jason Danieley, Ezra Knight, Tommy Bracco and Eric Anderson.



In addition to her celebrated turn in Pretty Woman: The Musical, Barks appeared as Eponine in the 2012 big-screen adaptation of Les Misérables, as well as in the musical's West End production and acclaimed 25th Anniversary concert. Barks also played the title role in Amélie at Berkeley Rep and Betsy in the U.K. premiere of Honeymoon in Vegas.



Tune in and watch Barks take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to cheering crowds every night. Lady in Red will run every Thursday for eight weeks.