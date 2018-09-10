Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Morning Show Hosts You Want to See on Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 10, 2018
Kelly Ripa, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb & Michael Strahan
(Photos: Getty Images; Composite by Ryan Casey)

Rise and shine! It's a new week on Broadway. Last week, we learned that Al Roker will be stepping into Waitress beginning on October 5. Naturally, this got us thinking: which other national morning show host should follow suit and head to the Great White Way? Check out which TV hosts with the most made the cut!

10. Ginger Zee 

9. Craig Melvin

8. Savannah Guthrie 

7. Gayle King 

6. Carson Daly

5. Michael Strahan

4. Ryan Seacrest

3. Hoda Kotb

2. Robin Roberts

1. Kelly Ripa

