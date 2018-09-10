Odds & Ends: Eva Noblezada & Lea Salonga to Star in Movie Musical, Pal Joey Lab Announced & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga to Star in Movie Musical Yellow Rose

Miss Saigon alums Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming movie musical Yellow Rose, according to Variety. Directed by Diane Paraga, Yellow Rose tells the story of Rose (Noblezada), a Filipino-American teenager from Texas who secretly dreams of becoming a country music star. When her mother is arrested by ICE, she must choose between following her dreams without her mother or abandoning her passions; Tony winner Salonga is set to play Rose's aunt. This marks Noblezada's feature film debut. The film features original music composed by Paragas. The cast also includes Liam Booth, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari and Princess Punzalan.



Tony Goldwyn-Helmed Pal Joey to Have a November Lab

Screen actor and Broadway alum Tony Goldwyn's new revival of Pal Joey is planning to have a November lab, according to an Equity casting notice. Known for his role on Scandal, Goldwyn is directing this new production with a revised book written by Richard LaGravenese. Goldwyn previously directed a reading of the musical and has been seen on Broadway in Holiday and Promises, Promises. Pal Joey features music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and tells the story of a scheming song and dance man with dreams of owning his own nightclub.



Johanna Pfaelzer Named Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre

New York Stage and Film's artistic director Johanna Pfaelzer has stepped down from her position in order to become the new artistic director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre beginning September 1, 2019. Pfaelzer's work with the New York Stage and Film will end with the run of the company's 2019 Powerhouse Summer Season, and she will remain on the Board of Directors and will assist with finding her successor. New York Stage and Film is initiating a nation-wide search to find Pfaelzer's replacement.



Jay Armstrong Johnson & Danny Marin Gear Up for The Return of the Sanderson Sisters

With a slight chill in the air, we're already making our Halloweekend plans. The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson and Danny Marin will present I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters on October 28 at 7p.m. and 9:45p.m. at (Le) Poisson Rouge. A slew of Broadway talent will also hit the stage, including Smokey Joe's Cafe's Alysha Umphress, Aladdin's Major Attaway, Julia Mattison, Mykal Kilgore and many more to be announced soon.