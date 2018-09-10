Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Odds & Ends: Eva Noblezada & Lea Salonga to Star in Movie Musical, Pal Joey Lab Announced & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 10, 2018
Eva Noblezada & Lea Salonga
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga to Star in Movie Musical Yellow Rose
Miss Saigon alums Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming movie musical Yellow Rose, according to Variety. Directed by Diane Paraga, Yellow Rose tells the story of Rose (Noblezada), a Filipino-American teenager from Texas who secretly dreams of becoming a country music star. When her mother is arrested by ICE, she must choose between following her dreams without her mother or abandoning her passions; Tony winner Salonga is set to play Rose's aunt. This marks Noblezada's feature film debut. The film features original music composed by Paragas. The cast also includes Liam Booth, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari and Princess Punzalan.

Tony Goldwyn-Helmed Pal Joey to Have a November Lab
Screen actor and Broadway alum Tony Goldwyn's new revival of Pal Joey is planning to have a November lab, according to an Equity casting notice. Known for his role on Scandal, Goldwyn is directing this new production with a revised book written by Richard LaGravenese. Goldwyn previously directed a reading of the musical and has been seen on Broadway in Holiday and Promises, Promises. Pal Joey features music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and tells the story of a scheming song and dance man with dreams of owning his own nightclub.

Johanna Pfaelzer Named Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre
New York Stage and Film's artistic director Johanna Pfaelzer has stepped down from her position in order to become the new artistic director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre beginning September 1, 2019. Pfaelzer's work with the New York Stage and Film will end with the run of the company's 2019 Powerhouse Summer Season, and she will remain on the Board of Directors and will assist with finding her successor. New York Stage and Film is initiating a nation-wide search to find Pfaelzer's replacement.

Jay Armstrong Johnson & Danny Marin Gear Up for The Return of the Sanderson Sisters
With a slight chill in the air, we're already making our Halloweekend plans. The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson and Danny Marin will present I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters on October 28 at 7p.m. and 9:45p.m. at (Le) Poisson Rouge. A slew of Broadway talent will also hit the stage, including Smokey Joe's Cafe's Alysha Umphress, Aladdin's Major Attaway, Julia Mattison, Mykal Kilgore and many more to be announced soon.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend & Tim Rice EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Emmy Win
  3. Tony Winner The Band's Visit Recoups Broadway Investment
  4. London Heathers Star Carrie Hope Fletcher on Balancing Her Role with Being a YouTube Sensation & More
  5. Mamie Parris to Return to School of Rock as Principal Rosalie Mullins

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters