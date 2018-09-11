Tickets Are Now on Sale for Off-Broadway's Days of Rage, Starring Mike Faist

Tickets are on sale for Days of Rage, the new off-Broadway drama written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, will begin previews on October 9 at the Tony Kiser Theater. Opening night is set for October 30.

The cast of Days of Rage will be led by Tony nominee Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen,) Tavi Gevinson (The Crucible), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue) and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

Set in October 1969, Days of Rage follows three 20-something radicals who are busy planning an impending revolution from a quiet college town in upstate New York. When two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart.

The production features scenic design by Louisa Thompson, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Darron L. West.