Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Off-Broadway's Days of Rage, Starring Mike Faist
Now On Sale
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 11, 2018
Steven Levenson & Mike Faist
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Tickets are on sale for Days of Rage, the new off-Broadway drama written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, will begin previews on October 9 at the Tony Kiser Theater. Opening night is set for October 30.

The cast of Days of Rage will be led by Tony nominee Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen,) Tavi Gevinson (The Crucible), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue) and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

Set in October 1969, Days of Rage follows three 20-something radicals who are busy planning an impending revolution from a quiet college town in upstate New York. When two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart.

The production features scenic design by Louisa Thompson, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Darron L. West.

Days of Rage

Steven Levenson's timely new play about youth, idealism and the fights that need fighting.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  4. London Heathers Star Carrie Hope Fletcher on Balancing Her Role with Being a YouTube Sensation & More
  5. Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend & Tim Rice EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Emmy Win

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters