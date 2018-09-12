Get a First Look at Janet McTeer and the Cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet

Bernhardt/Hamlet, the new play about legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt's 1899 performance in the even more legendary Shakespeare role, began previews August 31 at the American Airlines Theatre. The new play from Theresa Rebeck features Tony winner Janet McTeer, Tony nominee Dylan Baker, Tony nominee Paxton Whitehead, Jason Butler Harner, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval. Bernhardt/Hamlet officially opens September 25. Check out the photos in the gallery below.