Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Get a First Look at Janet McTeer and the Cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet
First Look
by Eric King • Sep 12, 2018
Janet McTeer and Brittany Bradford in 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

Bernhardt/Hamlet, the new play about legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt's 1899 performance in the even more legendary Shakespeare role, began previews August 31 at the American Airlines Theatre. The new play from Theresa Rebeck features Tony winner Janet McTeer, Tony nominee Dylan Baker, Tony nominee Paxton Whitehead, Jason Butler Harner, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval. Bernhardt/Hamlet officially opens September 25. Check out the photos in the gallery below.

View Photo Gallery

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Janet McTeer stars as legendary French actress Sarah Bernhardt in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. London Heathers Star Carrie Hope Fletcher on Balancing Her Role with Being a YouTube Sensation & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters