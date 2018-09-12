De'Adre Aziza & More Complete Casting for Eve's Song Off-Broadway

Complete casting has been announced for Eve's Song. Tony nominee De'Adre Aziza will join the cast, as well as Karl Green, Ashley D. Kelley , Vernice Miller, Kadijah Raquel, Rachel Watson-Jih and Tamara M. Williams. The new drama features a script from the Public’s Emerging Writers Group alum and 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Patricia Ione Lloyd and is directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney. Previews will begin on October 21 at The Public’s LuEsther Hall with opening night set for November 7.



The show focuses on Deborah (Aziza), who, in the aftermath of a messy divorce and a daughter coming out as queer, is just trying to keep things normal at home. But as black people continue to be killed beyond their four walls, the outside finds its way in, blurring the lines between family dynamics, politics and the spirit world.



Eve's Song features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, projection design by Hana S. Kim and movement direction by Stefanie Batten Bland.



The production will play a limited engagement through December 2.