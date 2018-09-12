Odds & Ends: London's The Lehman Trilogy to Play New York & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



National Theatre’s The Lehman Trilogy to Play in New York

After premiering at London's National Theatre in July, The Lehman Trilogy is set to perform at the Park Avenue Armory beginning March 22, 2019 for a limited run through April 20, 2019. Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale will reprise their performances at the title brothers, their sons and grandsons. Directed by Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is a three-part play that follows a 163-year journey that begins with a young immigrant man in dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises. With an English-language script by Ben Power, the play was originally written by Stefano Massini.



Darren Criss and Lea Michele Announce West Coast Concert Dates

Broadway favorites and former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele have announced eight more dates to their LM/DC Tour. The two friends played concerts across the country together from May to July of this year. West Coast fans will now have the opportunity to see the duo live when they travel through Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California beginning October 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public September 14 at 10AM local time. Get tickets to see Criss while you can because the Emmy nominee joined the Roland Emmerich-directed World War II film Midway, according to Deadline. Criss joins Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Nick Jonas.



Stage Alums to Compete on Dancing with the Stars

John Schneider and Evanna Lynch will be showing off their dancing feet on Dancing with the Stars Season 27 beginning September 24. Schneider made his Broadway debut in Grand Hotel as a replacement and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago as Billy Flynn. He rose to fame for appearing on popular TV showsThe Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville. Lynch is known for portraying Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise and made her New York City stage debut in Disco Pigs off-Broadway. Watch these two compete beginning September 24 on ABC.

John Mulaney & More Set for Eli Bolin & Allison Posner Concert at 54 Below

Oh, Hello star John Mulaney and SpongeBob SquarePants Tony nominee Ethan Slater will take the stage at 54 Below! They will perform the music of songwriting duo Eli Bolin and Allison Posner in their new show Together Again for the First Time at Feinstein’s/54 Below on September 25. Also taking the stage will be Richard Kind, Nick Blaemire, Alysha Deslorieux, Juwan Crawley and Veronica Reyes-How.