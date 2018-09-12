Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Odds & Ends: London's The Lehman Trilogy to Play New York & More
Odds and Ends
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 12, 2018
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley & Ben Miles in "The Lehman Trilogy"
(Photo: Mark Douet)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

National Theatre’s The Lehman Trilogy to Play in New York
After premiering at London's National Theatre in July, The Lehman Trilogy is set to perform at the Park Avenue Armory beginning March 22, 2019 for a limited run through April 20, 2019. Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale will reprise their performances at the title brothers, their sons and grandsons. Directed by Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is a three-part play that follows a 163-year journey that begins with a young immigrant man in dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises. With an English-language script by Ben Power, the play was originally written by Stefano Massini.

Darren Criss and Lea Michele Announce West Coast Concert Dates
Broadway favorites and former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele have announced eight more dates to their LM/DC Tour. The two friends played concerts across the country together from May to July of this year. West Coast fans will now have the opportunity to see the duo live when they travel through Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California beginning October 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public September 14 at 10AM local time. Get tickets to see Criss while you can because the Emmy nominee joined the Roland Emmerich-directed World War II film Midway, according to Deadline. Criss joins Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Nick Jonas.

Stage Alums to Compete on Dancing with the Stars
John Schneider and Evanna Lynch will be showing off their dancing feet on Dancing with the Stars Season 27 beginning September 24. Schneider made his Broadway debut in Grand Hotel as a replacement and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago as Billy Flynn. He rose to fame for appearing on popular TV showsThe Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville. Lynch is known for portraying Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise and made her New York City stage debut in Disco Pigs off-Broadway. Watch these two compete beginning September 24 on ABC.  

John Mulaney & More Set for Eli Bolin & Allison Posner Concert at 54 Below
Oh, Hello star John Mulaney and SpongeBob SquarePants Tony nominee Ethan Slater will take the stage at 54 Below! They will perform the music of songwriting duo Eli Bolin and Allison Posner in their new show Together Again for the First Time at Feinstein’s/54 Below on September 25. Also taking the stage will be Richard Kind, Nick Blaemire, Alysha Deslorieux, Juwan Crawley and Veronica Reyes-How.

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. London Heathers Star Carrie Hope Fletcher on Balancing Her Role with Being a YouTube Sensation & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters