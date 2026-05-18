Death Becomes Her to Close on Broadway After 2 Years

Jennifer Simard, Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Sieber in "Death Becomes Her" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Death Becomes Her will play its final performance at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on June 28. At the time of closing, it will have played over 650 regular performances and 27 preview performances. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, with a book by Marco Pennette and a score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, the new stage musical based on Robert Zemeckis' film began Broadway performances on October 23 and officially opened on November 21, 2024.

Death Becomes Her is currently led by Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe as Madeline Ashton, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy winner Michelle Williams as Violet Van Horn, with Taurean Everett as Chagall and Josh Lamon as Stefan.

The company features Marija Abney, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartmanm, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck and Dee Roscioli.

In addition to Simard, Sieber, Williams, Everett and Lamon, the original cast starred Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Madeline Ashton. Death Becomes Her was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical, and won for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and make-up design by Joe Dulude II. The music team includes orchestrations by Doug Besterman and music supervision and vocal arrangements by 2026 Isabel Stevenson Tony Award honoree Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Dance and music arrangements are by Sam Davis.

Death Becomes Her will launch a multi-year North American tour this September at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. Stops are planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte and more. Additional international productions will be announced at a later date.

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