The Book of Mormon's Dave Thomas Brown & Amelia Bay Announce Engagement

Dave Thomas Brown, star of Broadway's The Book of Mormon, and his longtime love, Amelia Bay, assistant hair supervisor on that Tony-winning hit, broke the news of their engagement on September 12. The talented couple first met as students at University of North Carolina School of the Arts.



Currently appearing as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, Brown made his Broadway debut in American Psycho and appeared in the national touring production of The Bridges of Madison County. His off-Broadway credits include Heathers: The Musical and The Legend of Georgia McBride.



Beyond her work on The Book of Mormon, Bay's theatrical hair credits include Sunset Boulevard, She Loves Me, The Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, School of Rock, Matilda, War Paint, Aladdin and American Psycho (also with Brown). Off-Broadway, Bay served as hair supervisor on First Daughter Suite.



Many congratulations to Brown and Bay on the exciting news!

Dave Thomas Brown & Amelia Bay on opening night of American Psycho

(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)