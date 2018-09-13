Broadway BUZZ

Casting Complete for Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 13, 2018
Jeff Daniels
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Full casting is set for To Kill a Mockingbird, the new stage play based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel. The production will begin performances on November 1 with an opening scheduled for December 13 at the Shubert Theatre.

Newly announced cast members include Baize Buzan, Thomas Michael Hammond, Ted Koch, David Manis, Danny McCarthy, Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Jeff Still, Shona Tucker and Rebecca Watson.

They join the previously announced Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, Will Pullen as Jem, Gideon Glick as Dill, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, the story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. To Kill a Mockingbird features a script adapted by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher.

To Kill a Mockingbird will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
View Comments

Newsletters