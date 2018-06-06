Broadway BUZZ

Danny Wolohan & Neal Huff Join Cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 6, 2018
Danny Wolohan & Neal Huff
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney/Bruce Glikas)

New York stage alums Danny Wolohan and Neal Huff have signed on for the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. The previously announced production will begin performances on November 1 with an opening scheduled for December 13 at the Shubert Theatre. Tickets will go on sale on June 9.

Wolohan, who will play the role of Boo Radley, has been seen off-Broadway in The Low RoadThe Patron Saint of Sea Monsters, Pocatello and Verite. Huff, who will play Link Deas, currently appears in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh; his Broadway credits also include Take Me Out, The Lion in Winter and The Tempest.

The cast of To Kill a Mockingbird will also include Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Gideon Glick as Dill, Will Pullen as Jem, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie. The previously announced Stephen McKinley Henderson has exited the production.

To Kill a Mockingbird features a script adapted by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher. Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, the story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill a Mockingbird will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

View Comments

