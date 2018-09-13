Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Daniel Radcliffe & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
The Lifespan of a Fact Star & Football Fan Daniel Radcliffe Has Two-Show Sundays All Figured Out
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 13, 2018

We're already amped for The Lifespan of a Fact, the ultimate showdown between fact and fiction that is playing at Studio 54 beginning on September 20. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale—it's 100-percent true that these are some towering talents. But did you also know that Radcliffe and Cannavale are diehard football fans? Well they are, and while you daydream about the two of them bro-ing out about American football, know that Radcliffe, who stopped by on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 12, has a game plan for catching scores on two-show Sundays. "Me and Bobby have been talking about this," Radcliffe said. "He's in fantasy leagues too. I have two exits in the play—if you come and see the play, forget that I said this—but there's basically a little cupboard that I go into at one point. I have five minutes in there. I will have my phone or something in there. I'll be like, 'Thank you, Jordan Howard!'" Don't tell Patti LuPone, but do catch The Lifespan of a Fact at Studio 54!

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer Changes Title to Marie
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters