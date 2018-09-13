The Lifespan of a Fact Star & Football Fan Daniel Radcliffe Has Two-Show Sundays All Figured Out

We're already amped for The Lifespan of a Fact, the ultimate showdown between fact and fiction that is playing at Studio 54 beginning on September 20. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale—it's 100-percent true that these are some towering talents. But did you also know that Radcliffe and Cannavale are diehard football fans? Well they are, and while you daydream about the two of them bro-ing out about American football, know that Radcliffe, who stopped by on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 12, has a game plan for catching scores on two-show Sundays. "Me and Bobby have been talking about this," Radcliffe said. "He's in fantasy leagues too. I have two exits in the play—if you come and see the play, forget that I said this—but there's basically a little cupboard that I go into at one point. I have five minutes in there. I will have my phone or something in there. I'll be like, 'Thank you, Jordan Howard!'" Don't tell Patti LuPone, but do catch The Lifespan of a Fact at Studio 54!



