What a Way to Make a Livin'! Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 Musical Will Arrive in London's West End
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 13, 2018
Dolly Parton on opening night of Broadway's "9 to 5"
(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

This news makes us shine like the sun! Dolly Parton's beloved musical adaptation of the hit film 9 to 5 has announced a London production, debuting at the Savoy Theatre in the West End in 2019. Jeff Calhoun, who directed the U.S. touring production, will repeat his duties across the pond, for a limited-run engagement from January 28 through August 31.

9 to 5 features a book by the film's original co-screenwriter Patricia Resnick and a Tony-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Parton. It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy—three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

The cast of London's 9 to 5 will include Natalie McQueen (Kinky Boots) as Doralee, Louise Redknapp (Cabaret) as Violet, Amber Davies (Love Island) as Judy and Brian Conley (Hairspray) as Franklin Hart, with additional casting to come.

The musical adaptation of 9 to 5 opened on Broadway in 2009, in a production directed by Joe Mantello and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The staging featured a cast led by Megan Hilty as Doralee, Allison Janney as Violet, Stephanie J. Block as Judy and Marc Kudisch as Franklin Hart.

The 9 to 5 film, directed by Colin Higgins (who co-wrote the screenplay with Resnick), debuted in 1980, featuring a cast led by Parton as Doralee, Lily Tomlin as Violet, Jane Fonda as Judy and Dabney Coleman as Franklin Hart.

In addition to Calhoun, the creative team of London's 9 to 5's will include choreographer Lisa Stevens, musical director Andrew Hilton, set and costume designer Tom Rogers and lighting designer Howard Hudson. The production will feature musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland.

