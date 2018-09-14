Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Fall Preview: Janet McTeer Plays Radical Actress Sarah Bernhardt in Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 14, 2018

Janet McTeer stars in Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Janet McTeer stars as legendary French actress Sarah Bernhardt in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new work.
