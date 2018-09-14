Broadway BUZZ

Harriet Harris & Erin Mackey to Star in Broadway-Aimed Musical Adaptation of The Rivals
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 14, 2018
Harriet Harris & Erin Mackey
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A talented group of Broadway stars have been selected to lead Bristol Riverside Theatre's world premiere musical adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's classic comedy The Rivals. The Broadway-aimed musical with a book and lyrics by Tony nominee Peter Kellogg, music by Stephen Weiner, direction by Eric Tucker and choreography by Jason A. Sparks will begin previews on October 30 with an opening set for November 1 at the Bristol, PA venue.

Leading the company will be Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Mrs. Malaprop and Erin Mackey (Wicked) as Lydia Languish. They will be joined by Ed Dixon (Georgie) as Sir Anthony Absolute, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Captain Jack Absolute, Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music) as Julia Melville, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as Squire Bob Acres, John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady) as Sir Lucius McTrigger, Emma Stratton (Prince of Broadway) as Lucy, Joe Veale (Footloose) as Thomas and Jim Weitzer (The Phantom of the Opera) as Faulkland.

The Rivals follows the travails of Lydia Languish (Mackey), a young lady in possession of a large fortune, who will lose two-thirds of that fortune if she marries without the consent of her guardian, Mrs. Malaprop (Harris). 

The Rivals will feature musical direction by Steve Marzullo and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, with scenic design by Jason Simms, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Joe Doran and sound design by Bradlee Ward.

The Rivals is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 18. Details on a Broadway premiere are forthcoming.

