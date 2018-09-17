Broadway BUZZ

Kelli Barrett & Mitchell Jarvis with the cast of "Gettin' the Band Back Together"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Gettin' the Band Back Together Sets Cast Album Release Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2018

We know what we're gettin' and when! The brand-new musical Gettin' the Band Back Together has announced the release of its original cast album on CD and in digital formats on September 28. Gettin' the Band Back Together concluded its Broadway run on September 16.

Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed of being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang—the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool—and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind.

The Broadway cast was led by Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous, Marilu Henner as Sharon Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty as Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes as Ricky “Bling” Goldstein, Brandon Williams as Tygen Billows, Tamika Lawrence as Roxanne Velasco, Kelli Barrett as Dani, Garth Kravits as Ritchie, Manu Narayan as Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel, Becca Kötte as Tawney and Noa Solorio as Billie. The ensemble includes Ryan Duncan, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson and Tad Wilson.

Gettin' the Band Back Together features a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg, with an original score by Mark Allen. The show was directed by John Rando, with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical direction by Sonny Paladino and orchestrations by Doug Katsaros and Sonny Paladino. The musical began previews on July 19 and officially opened at the Belasco Theatre on August 13.

Newsletters