Tony Carlin Takes Over for Paxton Whitehead in Broadway's Bernhardt/Hamlet
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2018
Tony Carlin
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Broadway veteran Tony Carlin has stepped in for the role of Louis in Theresa Rebeck's world premiere play Bernhardt/Hamlet. Carlin, who was originally understudying the role, replaces Tony nominee Paxton Whitehead, who has exited the production due to health reasons. Carlin has been performing the role since September 12.

Carlin has been seen on Broadway in numerous roles over almost three decades. His credits include The Heidi Chronicles, Copenhagen, Mamma Mia!, The Constant Wife, Spring Awakening, Fish in the Dark, All the Way, Junk and Saint Joan.

Bernhardt/Hamlet follows the true story of Sarah Bernhardt, who in 1899 set out to play the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet. The cast is led by Tony winner Janet McTeer as Bernhardt, with Tony nominee Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval.

Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs the production, currently in previews and scheduled to officially open at the American Airlines Theatre on September 25.

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Janet McTeer stars as legendary French actress Sarah Bernhardt in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new work.
