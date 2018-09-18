The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Will Return to London's West End

London's National Theatre has announced a West End return of the award-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. The hit theatrical work adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Marianne Elliott, will begin previews at the Piccadilly Theatre on November 29 with an opening night slated for December 11. Casting is to come.



Stephens said, "I am stunned and inspired by the return of Curious Incident to the West End. It is a story that means the world to me. Mark Haddon's exquisite imagination twisted into shape and infused with life by Marianne Elliott and her incredible team. After traveling the country and seeing the world Christopher Boone is coming back home. I’m mainly thrilled because I get to see it again."



The show tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, who sets out to solve a mystery of who killed his neighbor's dog. His detective work takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.



Curious Incident first transferred to London's West End following a sold-out run at the National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in September 2012. It is the recipient of seven 2013 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. Following its New York premiere in September 2014, Curious Incident won five Tony Awards including Best Play.



Curious Incident is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett, with music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson.



Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, published in 2003, has been translated into 44 languages and sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.