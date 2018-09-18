Broadway BUZZ

Billy Crystal Recruits Kevin Kline & More for Live Reading of His New Play
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 18, 2018
Billy Crystal
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Tony-winning stage-and-screen icon Billy Crystal has lined up a talent-packed slate of stars to lead a two-night reading of Have a Nice Day, a new comedic play written by Crystal and Quinton Peeples. The readings, to be held at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre on October 7 and 8 at 8:00pm, will be recorded live for release by Audible.

Crystal will appear in the cast alongside Kevin Kline, Annette Bening, Dick Cavett, Keegan-Michael Key, Darrell Hammond, Auli'i Cravalho, Chris Cafero, Irene Bedard, Robin Thede and Robert King.

Have a Nice Day follows President David Murray (played by Kline) who starts the day in crisis. He's lost control of Congress and has to decide whether to run for a second term, all while his wife and teenage daughter are barely talking to him. What's more, the Angel of Death has sent a rather inept "repo man" (played by Crystal) who is at the foot of his bed, giving him only one more day to live.

Crystal co-wrote and starred in the autobiographical Broadway solo play 700 Sundays, which played a Tony-winning run on Broadway from 2004-2005. Crystal brought the show back to Broadway for a sold-out encore run in 2013.

