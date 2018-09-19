What Baking Can Do! Waitress Celebrates 1,000 Broadway Performances with Karaoke

That's a lot of pie! The Sara Bareilles-scored musical Waitress celebrated 1,000 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 19. Since there are plenty of sweets backstage and onstage, stars Nicolette Robinson, Drew Gehling and the rest of the cast treated the audiences to a karaoke session, and not just any karaoke session: they performed a cut Bareilles song from the musical called "Down at the Diner." Take a look at the photos, and see Robinson as Jenna in the piping hot hit through October 28.

NaTasha Yvette Williams and Nicolette Robinson sing along to a cut song for karaoke!