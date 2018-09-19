Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Drew Gehling & the cast of "Waitress"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
What Baking Can Do! Waitress Celebrates 1,000 Broadway Performances with Karaoke
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 19, 2018

That's a lot of pie! The Sara Bareilles-scored musical Waitress celebrated 1,000 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 19. Since there are plenty of sweets backstage and onstage, stars Nicolette Robinson, Drew Gehling and the rest of the cast treated the audiences to a karaoke session, and not just any karaoke session: they performed a cut Bareilles song from the musical called "Down at the Diner." Take a look at the photos, and see Robinson as Jenna in the piping hot hit through October 28.

NaTasha Yvette Williams and Nicolette Robinson sing along to a cut song for karaoke!

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer on Their Creative Kinship with The Waverly Gallery
  3. Cuba Gooding Jr. Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Return in Chicago
  4. Raul Esparza Sets New York Stage Return in Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
  5. Hey Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Robert Brown Is Still Waiting for You to Star in Parade

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters